Albino python found near I-35 in DeSoto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DeSOTO - Check this out! DeSoto city workers had to take care of a giant albino python found near I-35. The snake was deceased upon arrival, but a rare sight to see in DFW nonetheless.

DeSoto Animal Control Services shared the photos, saying, "Our Animal Control folks are at it again! A few weeks ago it was a pit bull in a tree. Not it's a GIANT python near Interstate 35 @ Pleasant Run! Just in case you're wondering, the snake was deceased. Animal Control definitely keeps things interesting!"