Trump’s personal lawyer says he tweeted about Flynn

The President's personal attorney is now saying he wrote a controversial tweet about Michael Flynn.
Saturday's tweet on Trump's twitter account said,
I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI.
The tweet took fire from Trump critics who called it a possible admission of obstruction of justice questioning whether Trump knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he reportedly asked former director James Comey to stop investigating Flynn.
But, Attorney John Dowd now says that it was him who wrote the tweet, not President Trump.
Dowd says he was just paraphrasing a statement from White House Special Counsel Ty Cobb.