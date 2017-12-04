Trump’s personal lawyer says he tweeted about Flynn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The President's personal attorney is now saying he wrote a controversial tweet about Michael Flynn.

Saturday's tweet on Trump's twitter account said,

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

The tweet took fire from Trump critics who called it a possible admission of obstruction of justice questioning whether Trump knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he reportedly asked former director James Comey to stop investigating Flynn.

But, Attorney John Dowd now says that it was him who wrote the tweet, not President Trump.

Dowd says he was just paraphrasing a statement from White House Special Counsel Ty Cobb.