R. Kelly’s Dallas concert brings protesters

FAIR PARK, TX -- R. Kelly is in town and people are not happy about it!

The Black Women's Defense League started the Facebook page "Mute R. Kelly" to boycott the singer's concert at Fair Park. The crowds gathered, the signs were raised, and the protest was on!

Hold yourself accountable. We are seeing a lot of famous men who have been caught up in some pretty precarious sexual situations are being held accountable. It's time for R. Kelly to be one of those men," Kenyette Barnes from the Black Women's Defense League said.

Last time, Kelly's Dallas show was canceled amid allegations that he was running a sex cult in Atlanta and Chicago. Just recently, a former Dallas radio DJ told Rolling Stone Magazine that Kelly sexually abused her.

For most of the 50-year-old's career, he's been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Now, these protesters want him O.U.T of Dallas.