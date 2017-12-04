Dallas Mavericks honor wounded veterans during annual “Seats for Soldiers” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A hero's homecoming for some of our nation's bravest. These military men and women were honored for their service and sacrifice.

"The amazing thing for these guys is that it takes away all the pain and the suffering you're going through, and when you come here it just makes you forget," said Robert Rupar, a veteran of the U.S. Army.

More than 100 wounded veterans were flown into DFW International for the 13th annual “Seats for Soldiers.”

"A lot of these wounded soldiers have never been to anything like this, so for them to get the opportunity to see this and go to a court side game is phenomenal," said Sgt. First Class Michael Smith.

The Dallas Mavericks, American Airlines, and Nick & Sam’s teamed-up to wine and dine these soldiers for the day in Big D, which included dinner at Nick & Sam’s, followed by a night of fun at the AAC.

The group saw the Mavs take on the Denver Nuggets front and center. Each of the seats for the game were donated by Mavs season ticket holders.

"It means a lot because they don't know me from anywhere," said David Crook, an Army veteran. "And to just be like 'hey, we're gonna give up our seats for these guys, for this one night it means quite a bit."

It was a day dedicated to those who have dedicated their lives for the freedom and safety of our country.