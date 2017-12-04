Cowboys spread holiday cheer out at Children’s Medical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Presents, Christmas carols, and a little bit of ballet. Yeah the Cowboys were bringing the Christmas spirit out at Children’s Health for their annual holiday visit.

In the middle of a tight playoff race the team found time to pass out gifts, sign some autographs and share a lot of smiles.

“We get to this point in the season and get ready to celebrate Christmas, it’s great perspective for us, the platform we have,” said Jason Witten. “We leave changed by how resilient they are and hopefully make an impression on them and put a smile on their face as they go through this tough time in their lives.”

“It’s truly inspiring,” said offensive lineman Joe Looney. “I have two little ones myself and like I said, it just brings you back to realize how blessed you are.”

They even took on a celebrity challenge in the Seacrest Studio, left by YouTube star Lindsey Stirling, to dance ballet to one of her hit Christmas songs.

And with their Santa hats on and bags over their shoulders, some of these Boys were the spitting image of St. Nick himself.

“Luckily my wife hasn’t got the clippers to [my beard] to yet,” laughed Looney. “So some of the kids could think I’m Santa today.”

It’s days like these that are the most important for these players, really. After all, twenty years from now, none of these families will remember if Dallas rallied for a playoff spot in the final weeks of this season… but they’ll remember this.