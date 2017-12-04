College student “owes” charity over $200,000 after her tweet goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, WA -- A couple Twitter users are finding out what the power of social media can really do.

Exhibit A: 19-year old Danni Messina from Seattle posted this simple tweet:

this time of year is about giving - this year, I am giving back to St. Jude & the families who are supported by their amazing services every favorite : $.25

every retweet : $.50 go give. go st. Jude!! — dan (@danni_messina) November 25, 2017

Little did she know, that tweet would reach over 600,000 people, and when you do the math, that's over $200,000!

“It just kept going up and up and, yea, I really did have that moment of omigosh what do I do,” Messina said. “It was just friends retweeting and then their friends retweeting and then their friends retweeting,” says Messina. “They kept on sharing and I think that was the craziest part of it, like whoa, this many thousands of people saw this tweet and it went viral."

However, Danni is just a college student, who didn't expect the post to go viral. So she started a go fund me to lighten the financial burden. The page has raised around $86,000 so far and it's all going to st. Jude. Her new goal is to reach $200,000 mark by Christmas.

“My dad used to say good karma always comes back around, so I’m sticking to that for sure,” says Messina.

As for Danni, she followed through with her promise and donated $1,000 of her own money.

Messina says she was inspired to raise the money after a friend spent Thanksgiving in the hospital with a family member.

“I realized that is a reality for a lot of people and for a lot of families. These kids are in this amazing place. They are at St. Jude’s, but also they are there for a holiday,” says Messina.

It doesn't stop there! The viral regrets keep on coming! University of Alabama student Kelsey Hall posted this tweet:

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

So Twitter fired back with over 8,000 retweets, so she followed through with her promise, too!

People have gotten her on video walking through campus:

Thank you to everyone who helped my friend reach her goal!! You have no idea how much this means to me!!!!!!!!! (📹: @katbielinski) pic.twitter.com/MObXGeenGA — Lucy Sweetall (@lucetheguce) December 4, 2017

They even grabbed a quick pic with her!

Thankfully for Kelsey, she only has a few weeks left of class.

Maybe next time these ladies won't risk the power of the internet.