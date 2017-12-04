Billy Bush calls out Trump in New York Times op-ed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Billy Bush is reentering the public eye and starting by sending a message to President Trump saying, "yes, you said it."

Bush published an op-ed last night for the New York Times, most of which concerns that now infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump bragged about sexual assault.

Bush writes about that moment, saying,

Every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass, stand-up act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real. We now know better.

Bush says he decided to write the piece after news reports indicated Trump recently voiced his doubt over the authenticity of the tape, even though Trump admitted it was his voice saying those words after the tape was published last year.

According to Bush, Trump's doubt hit a raw nerve.

He says,

I can only imagine how it has reopened the wounds of the women who came forward with their stories about him, and did not receive enough attention. This country is currently trying to reconcile itself to years of power abuse and sexual misconduct. Its leader is wantonly poking the bear.

In the op-ed, Bush recounts specific allegations made by two women against Trump, which the president has denied, and says he believes them.

Bush is expected to appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" tonight.

In the op-ed, he hinted he has more to say but it's unclear if he has any other TV appearances or writing gigs planned.