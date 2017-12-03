Two stabbed at Billy Bob’s, and the suspect’s still out there

FORT WORTH — A stabbing took place at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth after things got out of hand early Sunday morning.

Fort Worth cops believe a large fight broke out, which led to two men getting stabbed. Both victims left the scene in the same car and were found near Old Decatur Road at Loop 820.

They were taken to the hospital.

One of the victims was stabbed in the lower torso and is in serious condition. The other is expected to be okay.

The suspect, however, is still on the loose.