Dallas bar’s outdoor skating rink has all the fun, none of the ice

DALLAS -- Who goes ice skating outdoors when it's 75 degrees?! People at the Squarebody Saloon in Dallas, that's who.

Owners of the Saloon bought an ice skating rink off Ebay, and are hoping ya'll will bring the whole family out for some holiday fun.

One of the owners, Garrett Spivey says people have been quite confused by the backyard winter wonderland. "One of our neighbors sent us a message and was like, are ya`ll building an ice skating rink??? And we were like, yeah!"

Bradley McMahan, who also works at the Dallas bar laughs in agreement. "The first day we had it open, we were all skating over here, and cars would be rubber necking, like what? What is that?"

While they joke about the confusion, we were actually a bit confused ourselves. It's not actually real ice. It's a synthetic plastic-like material that is slippery when you have skates on, but not when you have shoes on.

It cost them around $20,000 and took them two weeks to figure out how the heck to put it together.

The good news is, you can wear shorts and a tee shirt, if you really want to.

"That`s another good thing about the ice,"Spivey said. "It's not ice, so when you fall it does not hurt and you're not freezing cold."

No skates? No problem. The saloon has rentals, because they know a lot of people around here don't have a pair.

They are hoping to be open every day, pretty much all day. For now, check the hours here. It costs $10.00 for children, and $12.00 for adults. You can also have private events, and rent a Santa (either a good Santa, or a "bad" Santa, who will make fun of you and bring adult beverages.)