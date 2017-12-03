Bama over Buckeyes: The College Football Playoff is set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE, TX — It was Decision Day for the College Football Playoff, and while the top three teams were locked in, there was a lot of drama about No. 4: one-loss Alabama with no conference championship or two-loss conference champion, Ohio State.

After a long night of debate with the committee, here’s what they came up with:

It's No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Oklahoma, No.3 Georgia, and No. 4 Alabama. That left Ohio State and Wisconsin on the outside looking in.

So what was the deciding factor in the Bama-Ohio State debate?

“The committee views Alabama as a non-champion that in unequivocally one of the four best teams in the country and that’s why they are in,” said Kirby Hocutt, chairman of the College Football Selection Committee. “Alabama is superior in just about every statistical category that we think are important… the committee’s conclusion that Alabama is the fourth best team in the nation was widespread and strong. It was unequivocal.:

Well, the slate means that Alabama and Clemson will face off for the third straight year in the playoff. They’ve split the last two games and the last two National Championships. Hmm… wonder if the potential TV ratings for that rematch entered into the committee’s minds.

Meanwhile, OU will try to become the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2005 to win the national championship and they start with the Georgia Bulldogs.

So to recap: Bama fans are happy, Buckeye fans are mad, the committee drama is over, and now finally the on the field drama can begin.