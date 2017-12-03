Are Trump’s tweets going to lead to legal trouble?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Following the guilty plea from former National Security adviser Michael Flynn are the walls beginning to close in on the Trump White House?

The ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee seems to think so.

"I think what we're beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice," said California (D) Senator Dianne Feinstein. "I see it in the hyper-phonetic attitude of the White House; the comments every day, the continual tweets."

Speaking of the President's tweets, all weekend long Trump has provided his own running commentary of the investigation, starting on Saturday when he tweeted that he fired Flynn because he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

Then on Sunday Morning, Trump tweeted a new denial, saying he never asked then-FBI Director James Comey to stop his investigation into Michael Flynn's actions.

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Earlier this year, Comey testified under oath that Trump asked if he could find his way to "letting this go, to letting Flynn go".

Now, some Republicans are urging the President to use more caution with his tweets.

"There is an ongoing criminal investigation, Comey may be part of it," South Carolina (R) Senator Lindsey Graham said. "You're tweeting comment regarding ongoing criminal investigations at your own peril. I'd be careful Mr. President."

Flynn's guilty plea brings the investigation's total to four indictments and two guilty pleas. Despite that, President Trump is still calling the whole thing a witch hunt, but that's becoming increasingly difficult to believe.

"This President has been obsessed with this investigation, always saying there's nothing there, but each week another shoe drops where we see more evidence of continuing outreach from Russians and some response from the Trump campaign," Virginia (D) Senator Mark Warner said.