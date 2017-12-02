Body shaming Maren Morris? Not smart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, TN -- If you're gonna mess with a woman, Maren Morris really isn't the one!

On a resume that already includes a pair of New Artist awards and a Grammy, add Twitter clapback queen for the rising country star!

Morris posted a bikini-clad vacation pic Thursday, and of course one Twitter troll had to try to ruin it.

Please tell me you didn't get a boob job? Fake boobs are disgusting — seth holbrook (@sethholbrook3) November 30, 2017

That's when our girl went full Seinfeld. We're talking the "They're real, and they're spectacular," treatment!

Not that it would be any of your business, but I didn’t. But guess what? You just won a meet & greet of your choice so you can come and say that to my face! https://t.co/Txmqz9WP7d — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 30, 2017

For her fans and fellow artists, the clapback was music to their ears.

Think he'll actually show? Our bet's on no, but for a lot of fans, the word 'Hero' now means a lot more than just the title of her debut album.