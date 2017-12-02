Big 12 blowout means OU, then who in College Football Playoff?

ARLINGTON — The Big XII may not be using the ‘One True Champion’ slogan anymore, but they definitely found one at AT&T Stadium Saturday.

Oklahoma put the pedal to the metal from the jump, taking a 17-0 lead before steamrolling TCU 41-17 to take the title and all but lock up a spot in the four team College Football Playoff.

And you know who was taking notice?

That same selection committee that slotted the Sooners 3rd in this week’s ranking. The committee welcomed media into their war room Saturday, and they’re going to stay holed up at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine basically until their final picks are released Sunday at Noon.

Because hey, it’s that important!

The Sooners made their statement. Now we just wait for the committee to make theirs.