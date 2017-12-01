‘Rope. Tree. Journalist.’: Walmart pulls offensive shirts from website

“Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”

Walmart pulled a shirt from its website with that saying printed on it after receiving backlash from appearing to threaten journalists.

The Radio Television Digital News Association said it brought the shirt to Walmart’s attention through a letter, saying they believe the shirt would “openly encourage violence targeting journalists.”

Within hours of sending the letter, Walmart had removed the shirt from its site, according to the RTDNA.

The shirt, that was being sold by the third-party seller, TeeSpring.com, was removed from their site as well.