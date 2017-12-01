Randy Travis DWI video to be released Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIOGA - Never before seen video of country music singer Randy Travis' 2012 DWI arrest is expected to be released later today. This after the singer's lawyers unsuccessfully sued to keep it from being seen by the public.

Travis was found lying naked on the road near his home in Tioga, Texas after crashing his car in August 2012. He pleaded guilty to DWI and received probation.

That was Travis' second alcohol-related incident in 2012. In February of that same year, he was arrested for public intoxication after being found in his car, drinking in a church parking lot in Sanger.