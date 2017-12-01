‘Just Skip Church’: Atheist billboard in Dallas says Christmas story is fake news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - An atheist group is taking to Dallas billboards to encourage others to "Just skip church" because "it's all fake news!"

The billboard near Hickory and I-45 is one of two in Dallas credited to American Atheists. It shows a traditional nativity scene with Mary, Joseph, and the Three Wise Men welcoming baby Jesus in the manger, with the suggestion to skip church printed above it, just left of the star in the east.

“Everyone knows that the stories we’re told in church aren’t the truth,” American Atheists president David Silverman says on the organization's website. “People ignore that fact because they enjoy the community, the friendship, and the traditions that go along with religion. But we’re here to tell them that churches don’t have a monopoly on any of that. There’s a fantastic and vibrant community of atheists all across the country creating their own traditions and lifelong friendships.”

"Happy Holidays from American Atheists!" is also part of the advertised message, printed at the bottom of the billboard. According to atheists.org, this version is currently posted in Dallas and Albuquerque and will be for the entire month of December.

Another holiday-themed message from the group is posted on billboards in Tulsa and Oklahoma City; Santa and his reindeer can be seen flying over a city skyline with the message, "Just like Santa Claus, the Atheists are comin' to town!"

American Atheists will hold their annual convention this spring in Oklahoma City.