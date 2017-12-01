Jolie Moly! 😱 Iranian teen allegedly gets 50 surgeries to look like Angelina!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEHRAN, IRAN -- We get it! Angelina Jolie is probably one of the most beautiful in Hollywood. But how far are some folks willing to go to look exactly like her?

Well, ask Sahar Tabar because she went there.

As in, the 19-year-old reportedly went under the knife 50 times to get Angelina's look.

Check out the Instagram model's snaps.

Okay... she might've gotten the Maleficent cheekbones down but after the fifth photo things just start looking scary af!

Even her cat looks creeped out. That's probably because this is what Sahar allegedly looked like before the plastic surgery.

Not sure if it's true but allegedly this is the lady before and after surgery to look like Angelina Jolie 👀 pic.twitter.com/wYR9bnN0bX — Jennyuine (@Hotlegs_74) November 30, 2017

Whether you think she nailed the Jolie jaw line or lips, Sahar has managed to gain over half a million followers -- whatever that's worth these days!

So far, the real Angelina Jolie has yet to respond to the self-proclaimed "look a like".