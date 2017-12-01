Jersey of the Game: Before Zeke there was Julius Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON — We love our Cowboys jerseys, whether they are current stars, throwback legends or guys who don’t even play here anymore.

Every home Cowboys game, we’re out at the tailgating parties looking for one that stands out from the others: the Jersey of the Game!

Zeke isn’t the only recent Cowboys running back to wear #21, and this guy is still wearing his Julius Jones jersey with pride.

“He was the man in his prime,” said the fan. “I liked him!”

And he’s got a bold statement on who is better: Zeke or Julius?

“Julius Jones.”

Really?

“Yes,” he said. “Zeke is just starting. Julius Jones, I mean he set the mark back then.”

Heading out to the game? Be sure to rock your best Cowboys jersey and you could be our next Jersey of the Game.