Funeral Service Honors Fallen Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen

Trooper Damon Allen, who was killed on Thanksgiving Day, was laid to rest Friday morning.

Family, friends, and members of law enforcement said goodbye to the 15 year veteran of the Texas Department of Safety, at Mexia High School Stadium, just east of Waco.

Investigators say Allen was conducting a traffic stop in Freestone County along Interstate 45 when he was shot in the back by the driver of the car he pulled over while walking back to his patrol car. He died at the scene.

Hours after the shooting, police in Waller County arrested the suspect, 32-year-old Dabrett Black of Lindale, Texas.

Troopers and other colleagues from all over the state are still trying to wrap their minds around what happened as the investigation continues.

Allen was born in Kentucky in 1976, moved to Mexia in 1984 and stayed there ever since.

He leaves behind his wife, three daughters, and son.