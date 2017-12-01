Cowboys vs. Redskins: How the boys walked away with win!

ARLINGTON — The Cowboys proved they’re still alive in Thursday night’s game against their NFC East rivals, the Washington Redskins.

“We knew it was going to be that type of game,” says Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. “That’s a prideful football team, anytime you play in this division; big win.”

You could say that again, Big Wit! Two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, four sacks, Dez’s record-breaking catch and a really pretty 83-yard punt return by a rookie, was how they secured the 38-14 win!

“We hit one down the middle, usually when you hit them in the middle there’s a little bit more room to run, so I had some room,” wide receiver rookie Ryan Switzer said.

But that’s not all. The offense finally went back to the basics and focused on running the ball.

Now, don’t get it twisted, the Redskins brought some presents to the party. Including a blow to the right arm of the star quarterback Dak Prescott, but Jerry says, it’s no biggie and might have even helped them win.

“Actually it looked like he got to throwing better after it swelled up,” Jones says.

All-in-all, though, it was a night for the secondary.

“I looked out there, you had 25, you had 27, you had 33, you had 35, out there that secondary and they were holding their own, and it was a great night for our young guys,” Jones said.

Despite people bashing the boys on the empty seats and low ticket sales, they clapped back and treated the fans to a primetime game.

Now the question is, can they make it to the playoffs?

“We got to take it one game at a time,” Witten said. “We know our margins tight, and it’s going to take ten wins to get in. We have to control what we can control.”

The boys head into a weeklong break before taking on the Giants on December 10th.