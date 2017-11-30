Sherin Mathews: Wesley and Sini Mathews appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY - More than a month after the body of three-year-old Sherin Mathews was found, her adoptive parents were both in court.

What was originally reported to be a hearing to see whether her mother, Sini Mathews, would have visitation rights for the couple's daughter turned out instead to be a hearing to terminate parental rights for Wesley Mathews.

Both parents faced multiple questions from lawyers about the case. The most dramatic moment of the day came when prosecutors asked Wesley if he killed Sherin.

His answer?

Wesley Mathews pleaded the Fifth Amendment, not answering the question.