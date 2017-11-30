Ruff Life: Elsie’s a shy girl looking for a loving home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- This calm mama likes her peace and quiet, and she's definitely earned it!

"Elsie found herself in the shelter with seven puppies, and she also had heartworms," said Haley Edman from Dallas Pets Alive!. "So she definitely got herself landed on the rescue list. So mom, and a couple of the puppies went to one home, and we were able to split up the rest of the litter so that we were able to save every single life in that family."

Elsie's not really going to show her wild side until she warms up to you, but this shy girl will start to loosen up if she's got some pals to play with.

"Elsie was super shy and timid in the shelter," Edman said. "When our evaluators came in, she was very loving to them, but you could tell that was just not an environment for her. She really gains confidence with other dogs around, and you can definitely see she still has that motherly nature to her."

If you need someone in your life to just chill and snuggle with, Elsie's definitely your girl.

"She might be a little shy, and slow to warm up, but once she feels comfortable and that she's in a house where she feels like she can be safe and thrive, her little puppy energy comes out and she's just such a loving pup," Edman said.

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.