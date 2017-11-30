Jingle Ball kicks off in Dallas with star-studded lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Believe it or not, Christmas is less than a month away. Leave it to the annual Jingle Ball to spread holiday cheer in Big D.

This year's concert kicked off at Dallas' American Airlines Center and included some of today's top artists. The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Hailee Steinfeld, and Why Don't We are kicking off the holiday season at AAC.

And just in time for Giving Tuesday, they're putting on a show to give back to the Kidd's Kids Foundation. iHeartRADIO is donating part of the ticket sales to help young patients create beautiful memories.

If you missed the Tuesday tonight at the AAC, you can check out the show December 1 at 7:30 pm on the TheCW app.