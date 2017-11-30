Jim Nabors, Gomer Pyle on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ dead at 87

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWAII - Jim Nabors, a singer and actor best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died, according to family friend and CNN affiliate KHNL-KGMB producer Phil Arnone.

He was 87.

Nabors died in Honolulu early Thursday, "after battling health issues for some time," Arnone told KHNL-KGMB. Nabors' husband, Stan Cadwallader, was by his side, KHNL-KGMB reports.

Nabors' career started in the early '60s with various television work. His breakout role was on "The Andy Griffith Show," where he played senseless mechanic Gomer Pyle for two seasons.

His popular character was the center of a spin-off series, "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," which ran for five seasons.

He also appeared in films like "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" and "Stroker Ace."

As a singer, Nabors released 28 albums, according to his official website.

Nabors was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1991.

He is survived by his husband.