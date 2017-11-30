× English is no longer the official language of Farmers Branch

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — Farmers Branch city council members voted Tuesday to repeal the controversial resolution that made english the official language of the city.

In 2006 the council passed resolution 2006-130, which required all official city business to be conducted in english and restricted the translation of city documents into any other language other than english, unless required by federal law.

Additionally, the wider measure required all apartment renters to provide proof of citizenship or legal residency.

The measure was met with widespread criticism and legal challenges. A federal court ruled it unconstitutional, however, the U.S. Supreme Court denied hearing the case. According to the Dallas Morning News, the seven year legal battle cost the city and tax payers $6.6 million in legal fees.

The repeal was praised by local leaders and council members. Mayor Robert Due told the Dallas Morning News “This is burying the hatchet… It’s the last piece of the puzzle that tied us to that ordinance that took us to the Supreme Court.”