Bone Marrow transplant survivors honor community heroes at annual awards breakfast!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a day Troy Alexander will never forget.

"It’s hard to believe that it's real"

On Thursday, the nonprofit organization fighting against blood cancer, DKMS, hosted their 4th Annual Awards Breakfast; paying tribute to those giving life to others.

"Our combined efforts have registered over 200,000 donors, we have found 3,500 hundred matches for people in need. And it’s because of people like you,” Says James Chippendale, of the Love Hope Strength Foundation.

According to the statistics, every three minutes an American is diagnosed with blood cancer and only 30% are able to find a fit for a bone marrow transplant. But there's hope!

More than 700,000 people, around the world, are registered potential bone marrow donors. And many of them, are able to give someone, like Troy, a second chance.

"I knew my chances were zero if I had not found a donor. So, you know, getting the news that I had found the perfect match and there was this 33-year-old man from Germany, halfway across the world was my genetic twin and was in the position to save my life was just absolutely incredible to me” said Troy Alexander, Bone Marrow Transplant Recipient.

Sasha passed away shortly after his gift to Troy but he lives on through Troy and through his wife Alice, who surprised troy during the ceremony.

"Just an unbelievable surprise to meet his wife for the first time. Alice, who I’ve emailed with and I always wanted and envisioned meeting her one day. I just had no idea it was going to be this morning,” says Alexander. "She’s family to me now"

Although troy will never meet Sasha, one thing is for sure, he'll never forget him.

Alexander says, "Unequivocally saved my life. There’s no doubt about it. I would not be here today without him"