Dalworth Clean helps girl with cancer come home for the holidays

GRAPEVINE, TX — Little Lilly Armbruster has been fighting almost her whole life. She was diagnosed with a form of cancer known as alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma or ARMS, when she was just 2.

She’s spent the last two years in and out of hospitals with surgeries and chemo. Because of all this, doctors said that in order for her to be able to be at home, her house would need to be as pristine as a hospital room.

That’s when Dalworth Clean stepped in to help.

“When we heard about that we talked about it back at the office and decided we wanted to donate that to them once we heard the story about their daughter,” said Clark Lovrien, General Manger at Dalworth Clean. “And so that’s what we’re doing, we’re literally cleaning the entire inside of the structure from the ceiling all the way down to the floor.”

The cleaning involves dozens of special machines to clean the air, while workers vacuum the whole house. A deep clean like this would usually run thousands of dollars, but thanks to Dalworth’s generosity, the Armbrusters have an early Christmas gift, and more importantly, have Lilly home for the holidays.

“The outpouring of love for, not only Lilly, but for our family, it’s hard to find the words for it,” Lilly’s mother Leigh Ann Armbruster, emotionally said.

You can find out more about Lilly on the Team Lilbug Facebook page, or donate at her official Go Fund Me page. Because she’s still got a lot of fighting to do, but she has a whole community at her back helping her do it.