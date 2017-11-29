2-year-old girl drowns in Wylie

WYLIE – A two-year-old girl drowned Wednesday morning after falling into a pond, Wylie police say.

Police were called at 11:32 a.m. to the South Fork Mobile Home Park in response to a possible drowning. A little girl had been removed from a pond and was being given CPR by a bystander until Wylie Fire & Rescue took over. The toddler was taken to a Dallas hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Early on, it appears this was a tragic accident. No one noticed the girl leave her home; she apparently fell into a pond and was found by her father. All circumstances are being investigated.

Names are being withheld as more family members are notified.