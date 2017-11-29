2 Plano ISD leaders resign at same time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Two school leaders in the Plano Independent School are calling it quits -- at the same time.

Plano ISD Superintendent Brian Binggeli and Trustee Greg Myer both resigned during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

In a statement, the school board and Dr. Binggeli say they "recognize that they possess differing leadership philosophies and agreed it is in the best interest of the district" to end his tenure now instead of waiting until June 2019.

In his resignation letter to the board, Myer stated he was leaving for personal reasons.

The board named Deputy Superintendent Sarah Bonser as interim superintendent for the district.