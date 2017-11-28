Fort Worth police search for Uber driver wanted for sex assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - In Fort Worth, an Uber driver is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly person.

Police say a woman was picked up October 22 in Dallas by Hashem Ramezanpour and driven to her home in Fort Worth. On the way, Ramezanpour allegedly stopped the car and sexually assaulted the woman.

As a result of the investigation, Ramezanpour was named in an arrest warrant issued for aggravated sexual assault. Police describe him as a 40-year-old white male driving a white 2016 Honda Civic with Texas license plate JBY3214.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hashem Ramezanpour is asked to call Fort Worth police at (817) 469-TIPS (8477) or go online at 469TIPS.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

FWPD is also recommending when using private transportation via a phone app, do not ride alone.