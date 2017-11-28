Spice of Blythe: Use these kitchen hacks to get back in the kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pink Magnolia's Blythe Beck takes us BACK into the kitchen with some hacks to save you time.

First, she talks about BACON! Instead of making a mess in a frying pan on the stove, she says lay them out on a baking sheet, pop them in the oven for 10 min at 350 degrees, and they'll be perfectly and evenly cooked!

Next, she takes a look at deviled eggs. She says instead of boiling them yourself, buy them already hard boiled at the store! Then, cut off the long ends then cut down the middle the "short-way" to give yourself a bigger surface area.

Lastly, if you're running low on seasoning, grab a Ranch packet! Yup - you heard that right. Ranch already has onion and garlic powder, as well as salt, cayenne, and pepper.

Spice of Blythe: Instead of not cooking and being scared of it, get back in that kitchen and use these hacks to make your life easy!