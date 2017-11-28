Former Dallas Cowboys RB Darren McFadden announces retirement

DALLAS – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden is moving on from professional football. McFadden announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday in a letter posted to Twitter.

“Today, I am announcing that I am retiring from the NFL. I have been extremely privileged to play in the League a long time and now that for me is done.”

McFadden was a free agent in the NFL since being waived by the Cowboys on Sunday and tweeted his gratitude while acknowledging the news.

Just want to say Thank You to the @dallascowboys. I grew up a Cowboys fan and it was awesome to wear the Star on my helmet. I wish my boys good luck. — Darren McFadden (@dmcfadden20) November 26, 2017

McFadden showed just as much grace in his retirement announcement, thanking family, coaches, and teammates for supporting and pushing him throughout his career.

“To all of my offensive lines – thank you for paving the way for me with your blood and sweat. To all the rest of my offensive teammates – thank you for helping me succeed.”

McFadden was drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders, playing seven seasons with the team before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, replacing DeMarco Murray.

“I also want to thank the Raiders – especially Mr D and the Cowboys – especially the Jones family.” https://twitter.com/dmcfadden20/status/935608893039955969

The 30-year-old gave shout outs to teachers and mentors who kept him straight in high school and helped get him to college — University of Arkansas — as well as his longtime agent, Ian Greengross.

He ended his thoughts, just before the Arkansas tribute hashtag #WPS (Woo Pig Sooie) by saying there is no sadness, this is the right time, and it’s the right move for him.

“I look forward to what the future holds – spending some more time with my family, pursuing some outside interests and, of course, going to a few Arkansas football games!”

And he obviously has not retired from Twitter.

Wait. You don’t think…. ?? 😮😁

Now that I have some free time, I just realized that @RazorbackFB needs a new Head Coach. Hit me up! #WPS — Darren McFadden (@dmcfadden20) November 28, 2017