Black Women’s Defense League working to stop R. Kelly’s Dallas concert this Friday

DALLAS - An African-American women's group is standing up against sexual assault. Specfically, they are attempting to block an R. Kelly concert in Dallas this Friday.

The group, Black Women's Defense League, says Kelly shouldn't be allowed to perform at Fair Park Music Hall because he has been accused of sexual misconduct similar to Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct dating back to 1994, but has continued to make money in R&B music. He was never found guilty.

The Black Women's Defense League says if the concert goes on, it plans to protest outside the venue.