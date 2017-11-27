Perfect Pitch: Rebel Wilson talks her plus-size fashion line for women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We all know her as 'Fat Amy' in Perfect Pitch: The outspoken, hilarious, and very fashionable superstar. Despite her weight loss journey, Rebel Wilson has teamed up with Dillards for a plus-size fashion line. The Australian-born actress stopped by NorthPark Center for her Rebel Wilson X Angels collection launch. She gave out cookies, advice and snapped pictures with fans! Rebel also sat down with NewsFix to talk Queen Latifah, wearing her some of her pieces in Pitch Perfect 3, and how her friends inspired her collection.