FRISCO – Frisco police are asking for public help identifying two suspects in a Monday robbery at a Target store on Preston Road.

Police say a loss prevention officer, suspecting the woman and man of shoplifting, confronted the pair. No weapons were displayed, but during the altercation, the loss prevention officer became fearful of the two suspects.

Anyone who sees or has information on the suspects seen in the store security images is asked to call police at 972-292-6200.