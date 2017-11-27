Farmersville police fight porch pirates by accepting, holding your holiday packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMERSVILLE, Tx. - So, as you know, it's the season of gift-giving and that means... the porch pirates are back!

Yep! By now, we all know to keep an eye out for these grinches stealing packages off people's porches but this year, one DFW police department is thinking outside the box.

"The Farmersville Police Department is offering a service for our residents to have their packages sent to the police department," says Police Chief Michael Sullivan, "Yyou register, your package comes in, we notify you."

He says theft may not be bad in the area, but the town is small and they should have enough storage space to keep the program going for the season.

"Maybe over the seven, eight years I've been here we`ve maybe had one or two of those type of thefts, but what I got concerned about, that was there's areas in Collin County, other bigger cities, that are starting to get that," he says. "I would try to, like to, maybe do some prevention effort and get the word out there that it's not gonna pay to come here."

He says you can come in to register at any time. It might be a bit busier behind the office glass, but people in town are loving it!

"7,670 people reached," says Chief Sullivan when we asked him about the Facebook post.

"I wasn't surprised; of course it didn`t surprise me," says Arlene Johnston. "It's really ,really a very wonderful thing; it's a great service you know? You`re not worried about your packages!"

If you missed your chance this year - don't worry, Farmersville police plan to do it again next year.