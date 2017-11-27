Colleyville Heritage HS mourns loss of cheerleader killed by alleged drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE WORTH - Students at Colleyville Heritage High School returned to school this morning from Thanksgiving break to mourn the loss of a fellow classmate, 14-year-old Rhyan Moody, who was a cheerleader at the school.

Grief counselors will be on hand for any student who needs to talk to someone. Family members say Rhyan was heading home with her family Thursday night when a drunk driver in Lake Worth ran a red light and hit the vehicle she was traveling in.

Lake Worth police have not yet released any information on the crash.

Services will be held Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Compass Christian Church in Colleyville.