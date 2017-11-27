Britain will have its first half-Black princess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- It's official: Prince Harry came all the way to America to find his wife!

Unlike Prince Akeem, Prince Harry didn't find his princess in Queens but more like Hollywood.

Meghan Markle is best known for her role in Suits and the two have been a thing Since 2016. Their engagement announcement came Monday morning along with these snaps of the couple showing off the ring.

Word is the Prince picked out the three-diamond rock and included two diamonds from his mom's collection. Besides the ring, the Twitter-verse seems to be more surprised that the royal quarters will have its first half-Black princess.

As a woman of colour I could not be any more happier for Prince Harry and Megan Markle💍 who'd have thought we'd see the day a black woman would be an embraced royal👸🏽#RoyalEngagement #blackprincess — Talulah-Eve☄️ (@TalulahEve) November 27, 2017

Prince William married a commoner and Prince Harry is marrying a Black woman. Diana is shaking every table in the palace from beyond the grave. pic.twitter.com/hDtBiFUYKT — S’tefLon Don (@Elle_Demure) November 27, 2017

Meghan's dad is white and her mom is black according to an essay she wrote for Elle Magazine.

"At the end of the day I'm just proud of what I am and where I came from," Markle said in an interview.

The 36-year-old bride-to-be is older than the Prince, who is 33. Not to mention, Meghan has walked down the aisle before.

Let's just hope the Prince's bachelor party isn't anything like the night he was spotted grabbing his crown jewels. That was back in 2012, and with a wedding already planned for next year, it looks like Harry has gone from Party Prince to a respectable royal.