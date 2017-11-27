As Cowboys face historic slump, Witten denies he’s considering Tennessee’s coaching job

FRISCO, TX — Have Cowboys fans just lived through the worst three weeks in franchise history?

Think about it: 19 days ago, Ezekiel Elliott was forced to start serving his suspension. Since then the Boys have lost key players, like Sean Lee, to injury, have scored just 22 total points, have become the first Dallas team to ever score fewer than 10 points in 3 straight games, and have gone from 5-3 to 5-6 and almost entirely out of the playoff race.

But even with all that, Coach Garrett says this team won’t get frustrated.

“Frustration is not a productive emotion,” Garrett said on Monday. “You really try to make sure that your mind is clear in everything you do in life, particularly when you’re playing football.”

To top it all off, rumors started swirling today that Jason Witten might be up for leaving the Boys to take the open head coaching job at his alma mater, Tennessee. But don’t worry, Cowboys nation. Witt says, for now, that’s all fake news.

“Coaching is something I could see myself doing down the road, having one of those opportunities but right now I’m all in with this team,” Witten said. “My feet are planted firmly here in this opportunity that I have.”

Yeah he’s still on board with this year’s squad and technically it ain’t over yet. It’ll probably take winning their last 5 but this team can still turn it around and get to the playoffs. It has to start Thursday night against the Redskins. But if the same Dallas Cowboys that just played the last three shows up, well Garrett may not be frustrated, but Cowboys fans will be.