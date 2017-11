Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX -- A scary situation as holiday shopping turns into holiday shooting at the Parks Mall in Arlington.

Arlington PD said one of their officers was investigating a possible theft offense at Sunglass Hut when the suspect made a run for it through the food court. The officer chased after him down, but the suspect pulled out a gun.

The officer shot the suspect, who is now in the hospital. His condition is unknown. The gun was reportedly a BB gun.