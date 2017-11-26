Tootie’s Grill & More in Dallas does Soul Food right!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Time to get your grub on!

It's Small Business Saturday in the DFW, and if you're participating, you've really got to be about that life. That means not just shopping local, but eating local too.

And if you're hungry, you might want to check out this hidden gem off of South Lamar.

Tootie's Grill and More keeps things sizzling all day, but they're especially thankful when customers show love to their local hotspot instead of opting for some tasteless corporate 2 for $20 meal.

"I'm the next thing to their grandmother, " said owner Catavia Stance. "I can cook their food, I've got black eyed peas, I've got chicken, I've got meatloaf, whatever you want here we've got it."

Complete with Soul Food Sundays, Tootie's makes everything fresh to order, and just about everything gets hit with their special seasoning.

While small businesses really only get their shine once a year, the Tootie's crew says, it doesn't matter what day it is, their customers are coming back.

"The chicken is so good," one customer said. "It's the best in the country."