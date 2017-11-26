LetHerLive: First daughters defend Malia Obama

CAMBRIDGE, MA — Malia Obama is all grown up y’all!

People are throwing a fit over a video of the oldest Obama daughter allegedly blowing smoke rings in a bathroom. Not only that, there’s a TMZ video swimming around the internet of Malia playing tonsil hockey with a dude at a tailgate!

Malia Obama is getting some ACTION at the tailgate party! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/WGDIJObji8 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 25, 2017

Riveting right?

The videos have gained plenty of attention, but a few first daughters are coming to Malia’s defense!

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

Social media is in the same boat, and are taking to the Twittersphere with #LetHerLive.

Man if y'all don't leave Malia Obama alone. Girl was basically locked down for the past 8 years in the WH. #LetHerLive — Marqus 🦁🇬🇭 (@marqEmarq) November 25, 2017

I don't get why Malia Obama can't have an ordinary life just like the rest of us. Dam #letherlive — Mariam (@Maribunzzzz) November 25, 2017

If I was Malia Obama, I’d find new friends and pimp slap the ones who keep selling pics of me to news outlets. — TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) November 25, 2017

Most everyone thinks she’s just living her life as a regular college student!

No word yet on what Barack and Michelle think of all this, but with B.O.’s puff puff past, maybe he won’t be that upset?