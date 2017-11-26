Cyber Monday: How NOT to get hustled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Don't let the most wonderful time of the year turn into the worst EVER.

While you still can make a trip to the store this holiday season, it's easier to give in to those Cyber Monday deals taunting you on social media. Seriously, they know exactly what you want.

But the bad news -- half of Americans are not sure if the site they are buying from is safe. Those behind a new survey are hoping you won't get hustled this holiday season.

What you think is legit, might actually be a fake.

Last year, over 100,000 scammers ended up on the naughty list by spoofing popular websites like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

And it's expected to be worse this year.

So, before you add to your cart, take a good hard look at the web address, and if you still feel nervous, there's something new under the tree this year. Cyber security experts launched a free service that will check for you.

Either way, the best tip for those who shop online is to use a credit card, you have a greater chance of getting your money back if something goes wrong.