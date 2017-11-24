Jersey of the Game: Cowboys superfan honors Terry Glenn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON — We love our Cowboys jerseys, whether they are current stars, throwback legends or guys who don’t even play here anymore.

Every home Cowboys game, we’re out at the tailgating parties looking for one that stands out from the others: the Jersey of the Game!

Carolyn Price is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there, and this week her jersey choice had special significance: honoring Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, who tragically died earlier this week.

"He was a very fine young man and I’ve been really blessed to have an opportunity to have a very special relationship with most of the players and it really hits home with me when something goes wrong with them and I was deeply hurt," said Price. "I know he’s resting in heaven. I miss him, I’ll always miss him but if I live right, like I’m doing, I’ll see him again."

Heading out to the game? Be sure to rock your best Cowboys jersey and you could be our next Jersey of the Game.