Families skip Black Friday, pack meals for the hungry instead

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX — The day after most folks had their biggest meal of the year, over a hundred people showed up in Grand Prairie to package meals for Rise Against Hunger.

“It’s our mission to end hunger in our lifetime,” said Jeff Jones, the DFW Program Manager of the organization. “So a huge part of the way we do that is through these meal packaging events, that we package meals and send them to partners that we have in about 34 different countries who are in dire need of food.”

And on Black Friday, a day known much more for buying things than giving things, these families came together to package over 40,000 meals for needy people around the world.

“This is awesome, we were so excited we had over 100 people sign up to spend the day with us, instead of our taking advantage of all the sales,” Jones said. “We think that this is the perfect time of year to show our gratitude for all that we’ve been given by giving to someone else and all these people obviously agree. We are really excited to have this many people come out to partner with us today.”

If you couldn’t make it out to package the meals yourself, you can still find out more about the organization at RiseAgainstHunger.org and see how you can help make the holidays better for everyone, no matter what country they’re in.