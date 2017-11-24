Dallas actually gives back on Thanksgiving!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We've all got something to be thankful for, but these people are putting the giving in Thanksgiving.

all a"We felt like we have a good life, so we wanted to help other people," said one volunteer.

Jesuit College Preparatory School held it down with Meals on Wheels deliveries, Compassion of Christ Ministry had turkeys on deck, and the Salvation Army was ready with hot plates that look like Grandma made them!

"Only in America could we have a wonderful place like this to come and eat, have volunteers be so nice, and it's just, it's wonderful," said one woman enjoying a meal at the Salvation Army.

We know it's fun to kick back at home and pass out on the couch after that third plate of food, but these folks just wanted to go the extra mile.

"It's very rewarding, I've got a big family at home, so they'd like me home but, we`re happy to be out here helping people today," another volunteer said.

With every thing that's going on in the world these days, we've gotta say, it's nice to see some smiling faces courtesy of a little pumpkin pie.

"More than thankful, blessed."