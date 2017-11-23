Oh. My. God. Top 21 episodes of ‘Friends’

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way – your job’s a joke, you’re always broke, your love life’s D.O.A.

Clap-clap-clap-clap-clap!

Nearly everyone who watched TV in the late 90s can at least hum the theme song from “Friends,” and most people have seen reruns.

It’s one of the most-watched TV series of all time , running 10 seasons and producing 236 episodes. Those of us who consider Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Phoebe and Rachel like.. well, friends.. have our favorites.

But what do the ratings tell us? PrettyFamous found the 21 best episodes of “Friends” based on ratings from IMDb.

#21. The One With the Red Sweater

IMDb Rating: 9.0

IMDb Votes: 1,127

Memorable Quote:

Chandler: You opened all the presents without me? I thought we were supposed to do that together.

Monica: You kissed another woman?

Chandler: Call it even?

Monica: [high five] Okay.

In “The One with the Red Sweater,” Rachel’s hunky ex Tag makes his final appearance in the series. This episode also sets the foundation for the future of Ross and Rachel’s relationship when we find out who the red sweater really belongs to.

#20. The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding: Part 2

IMDb Rating: 9.0

IMDb Votes: 1,198

Memorable Quote:

Chandler: The Bings have horrible marriages. They yell. They fight. And they use the pool boy as a pawn in their sexual games.

Ross: Chandler, have you ever put on a black cocktail dress and asked me up to your hotel room?

Chandler: No.

Ross: Then you are neither of your parents.

Luckily, Chandler’s friends help him deal with his cold feet before the wedding, and Joey is able to officiate in time. After Monica and Chandler say “I do,” the song “Everlong” by the Foo Fighters plays. The Foo Fighters happen to be Courteney Cox‘s favorite band.

#19. The One With the Jellyfish

IMDb Rating: 9.0

IMDb Votes: 1,407

Memorable Quote:

Rachel: And hey, just so you know, it’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy, and it is a big deal!

“The One with the Jellyfish” had everyone asking “Is that really what you do for a jellyfish sting?” (A definite “No” according to Scientific American.) Audiences also love this episode because Ross and Rachel decide to give their relationship another try.

#18. The One With Unagi

IMDb Rating: 9.0

IMDb Votes: 1,456

Memorable Quote:

Joey: I used to get medical experiments done on me all the time!

Chandler: Ah, finally: an explanation.

Joey goes to extreme measures to make extra cash while Ross shows off his karate skills in this hilarious episode. According to IMDb, Ross is actually mistaken with the phrase “unagi” — the correct term is “uranagi.”

#17. The One With All the Resolutions

IMDb Rating: 9.0

IMDb Votes: 1,481

Memorable Quote:

Ross: I’m gonna go out on a limb and say, “No divorces in ’99. Whoo.”

Rachel: But your divorce isn’t even final yet.

Ross: Just the one divorce in ’99. WHOO. This year I’m going to be happy, I’m gonna make myself happy.

Chandler: So, do you want us to leave the room?

Midway through season five, the cast reflects on their resolutions for the new year.

#16. The One With the Flashback

IMDb Rating: 9.0

IMDb Votes: 1,785

Memorable Quote:

Ross: We’d be out and Carol would be like, “Ross, look at that beautiful woman,” and I’d be like, “My wife is cool.”

Phoebe: Do you think that Susan woman’s her lover?

Ross: Well now I do!

Janice, the character that everyone loves to hate, prods the group into reminiscing about their past. We find out that Rachel almost got together with Chandler, and Monica initially had a crush on Joey.

#15. The One With the Football

IMDb Rating: 9.0

IMDb Votes: 1,922

Memorable Quote:

Ross: Cheater, cheater, compulsive eater!

Things get heated in “The One with the Football,” another episode from season three. It’s one of the most memorable Thanksgiving episodes, mostly because it’s entertaining watching the cast play football and seeing Monica’s competitive side shine.

#14. The One With the Proposal: Part 2

IMDb Rating: 9.1

IMDb Votes: 1,302

Memorable Quote:

Monica: In all my life… I never thought I would be so lucky. As to… fall in love with my best… my best… there’s a reason why girls don’t do this!

Through a series of crazy mishaps, Monica and Chandler finally find themselves alone in the apartment, each of them ready to get down on one knee. This episode is the last time Richard, played by Tom Selleck, appears in the show.

#13. The One With Ross’s Wedding: Part Two

IMDb Rating: 9.1

IMDb Votes: 1,391

Memorable Quote:

Ross: I Ross, take thee Rachel.

Ross’s wedding flub is one of the best lines from the entire series. This episode also features a cameo from “House” actor Hugh Laurie. He fully disagrees with Rachel’s plan to sabotage Ross’s wedding and tells her, “Oh, I’m sorry, can I interrupt? I just want to say that you are a horrible, horrible person. And by the way, it seems perfectly clear that you were on a break.”

#12. The One Where Ross Got High

IMDb Rating: 9.1

IMDb Votes: 1,393

Memorable Quote:

Ross: It tastes like feet!

Joey: Well, I like it.

Ross: Are you kidding?

Joey: I mean, what’s not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, good!

Another Thanksgiving favorite, this episode features Ross and Monica’s parents, Judy and Jack Geller, who offer up their classic praise toward Ross and slight disdain for Monica. Fans also love the hilarious flashback of a college-age Ross breaking the rules.

#11. The One in Vegas: Part 2

IMDb Rating: 9.1

IMDb Votes: 1,516

Memorable Quote:

Ross: Well helllooo Mrs. Ross!

Rachel: Well helllooo Mr. Rachel!

The gang heads to Las Vegas to visit Joey. Monica and Chandler come close to a swift Vegas wedding, but Rachel and Ross are the only couple who actually go through with it. After copious amounts of alcohol and some drunken Sharpie face drawings, Ross comes back to New York a thrice-married man.

#10. The One With Ross’s Sandwich

IMDb Rating: 9.1

IMDb Votes: 1,543

Memorable Quote:

Ross: You’re sleeping with my sister?

Joey: [Covering for Chandler] It was only for one night. It was when we were in London.

Ross: This is not good for my rage.

Another episode involving Thanksgiving food, “The One with Ross’s Sandwich” exposes Ross’s anger problems when an anonymous coworker is eating his delicious Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich. Meanwhile, Joey is still trying to cover up for Monica and Chandler, but his deception is beginning to unravel.

#9. The One With the Thanksgiving Flashbacks

IMDb Rating: 9.1

IMDb Votes: 1,681

Memorable Quote:

Judy Geller: Here, Monica, you can finish off these pies. There was no room in the fridge.

Monica: No. No thank you.

Jack Geller: Well, Judy, you did it. She’s finally full.

Audiences love Thanksgiving-themed “Friends” episodes. In this one, the group relives their past Thanksgivings and we learn that Ross and Chandler’s style from the 1980s was probably the worst memory of all.

#8. The One With Chandler in a Box

IMDb Rating: 9.1

IMDb Votes: 1,773

Memorable Quote:

Rachel: It’s sick!

Monica: Why is it sick?

Rachel: Because it’s Richard’s son. It’s like inviting a Greek tragedy over for dinner.

Thanksgiving, again. While Monica has a very short-lived romance with Dr. Timothy Burke (Richard’s son), the plot mostly focuses on Joey and Chandler’s altercation over Joey’s ex-girlfriend, Kathy. They make amends when Chandler accepts his punishment of being locked in a box while the group enjoys Thanksgiving dinner.

#7. The One With the Videotape

IMDb Rating: 9.2

IMDb Votes: 1,424

Memorable Quote:

Rachel: [when Ross walks in] Oh there he is, the father of my child, the porn king of the west Village.

It has finally come out that Ross is the father of Rachel’s baby, but they both have very different stories about exactly how that came to pass. We also learn the infamous “Years ago, when I was backpacking through Western Europe…” story.

#6. The One With the Embryos

IMDb Rating: 9.3

IMDb Votes: 1,903

Memorable Quote:

Ross: What is the name of Chandler’s father’s all male burlesque review?

Monica: Viva Las Gay-gas.

Chandler: Unfortunately, that is correct.

According to IMDb, this episode is ranked 21 in “TV Guide’s Top 100 T.V. Episodes of all time.” We learn a lot about the cast in this episode as they play a game about who knows each other better, including Chandler’s fear of Michael Flatley from “Lord of the Dance.”

#5. The One With the Prom Video

IMDb Rating: 9.3

IMDb Votes: 2,382

Memorable Quote:

Joey: Some girl ate Monica!

Monica: Shut up, the camera adds ten pounds.

Chandler: Ah, so how many cameras are actually on you?

Apparently, this episode is actor David Schwimmer‘s favorite of all. We see Monica from her plus-size years for the first time, and realize just how long Ross has been pining over Rachel.

#4. The One With the Rumor

IMDb Rating: 9.3

IMDb Votes: 2,586

Memorable Quote:

Will: Look at her holding those yams. Those are our two worst enemies, Ross – Rachel Green and complex carbohydrates.

“Friends” excels in another Thanksgiving episode. This episode was filmed while Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were still together, so of course the producers had to bring him in, as a character who absolutely loathed Rachel.

#3. The Last One: Part 1

IMDb Rating: 9.4

IMDb Votes: 2,663

Memorable Quote:

Monica: What do you mean ‘what do we do’?

Chandler: Twins… Twins…

Monica: Chandler, you’re panicking!

Chandler: Uh huh, join me, won’t you? Okay what do you say we keep one and then just like have an option on the other one?

Erica, Chandler and Monica’s surrogate, goes into labor three weeks early and surprises everyone with twins. This episode drew 52.5 million viewers in the U.S., making it the fourth most watched season finale in television history, according to IMDb.

#2. The Last One: Part 2

IMDb Rating: 9.5

IMDb Votes: 2,663

Memorable Quote:

Ross: [screaming at the answering machine] Did she get off the plane? God did she get off the plane!

Rachel: [Rachel shows up at the door] I got off the plane.

The last episode of the entire series sums up everyone’s story, but it is still bittersweet. Monica’s apartment is empty for the first time as they prepare to move out of the city. Of course, everyone is relieved to learn that Rachel got off the plane and she and Ross are finally back together, for good (unless they’re on a break).

#1. The One Where Everybody Finds Out

IMDb Rating: 9.6

IMDb Votes: 2,610

Memorable Quote:

Phoebe: They don’t know we know they know we know. And Joey, you can’t say anything.

Joey: Couldn’t if I wanted to.

Once everybody finds out that Monica and Chandler are together, the mind games begin. This results in a painfully awkward kiss between Phoebe and Chandler, and Chandler finally confessing his love for Monica.