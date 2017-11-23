High school football coach allegedly attacked by three of his players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD, Conn. - An assistant football coach at a Connecticut high school was allegedly attacked by three players on his team after a potluck dinner.

Enfield police Chief Carl Sferrazza said the coach was attacked by three people and his condition at this time is unknown. Sferrazza said there is surveillance footage of the incident but will not release it at this time due to the ongoing investigation, according to WTIC.

Sferrazza said the motive behind the attack is unknown.

Timothy J. Sullivan, Superintendent of the Capitol Region Education Council released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred involving members of our football team. We are cooperating with law enforcement officials and consequences are being given at the team and school level. The safety of all of our school community members is a top priority, and we are taking this act of aggression very seriously. There is no place for this type of behavior at CREC.”

A CREC spokesperson said the players are on the CREC Colts football team that consists of around 40 students from CREC Metropolitan Learning Center, CREC Public Safety Academy, and CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering.

The spokesperson said names will not be released because they are minors.