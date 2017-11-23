Dallas Cowboys fan has the ultimate backyard man cave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX- It's no secret that Cowboys nation is populated with some of the craziest, die-hard, bleed blue and silver fans in the league -- and Juan Jaime Ortiz is no exception.

"I've been a Cowboys fan as long as I can remember. Really. Maybe since the 70's," he told NewsFix.

Juan runs the Dog House, an ultimate man cave that happens to be located in his backyard. The decked-out digs are covered in old collectibles, but what stands out the most is Juan's Cowboys' memorabilia.

An old Cowboys stadium chair sits in the corner and a throwback plastic star hangs high above the entrance.

But there's one picture in particular that represents an experience in Jerry's World Juan and his daughters will never forget.

"They saw something fly off the roof of a car so they ran and picked it up and it was a laptop and like my daughter said, it's not just any laptop; it belonged to Jerry Jones, Jr." Juan explained.

His daughters had found Jerry Jones, Jr.'s laptop. So, like any loyal fan, Juan and his daughters returned it and scored the ultimate hook up including tickets and Legend passes to this past Thanksgiving Day's game.

"I mean my whole family had a great day," Juan added.

Oh and we can't forget the Dog House also has an exclusive built-in-bar with a Cowboys "Kegorator."

"So now we're not going to run out of beer," Juan said.

There's nothing like kicking back and watching Dem Boyz in your very own star studded suite.

"It's just something that's in my blood and also it's my family the whole family."