Chargers stuff the Cowboys, 28-6

ARLINGTON, TX — It was the annual Thanksgiving classic out at AT&T Stadium… but this was one holiday Cowboys fans will want to forget.

The Chargers stuffed the Boys, 28-6, handing Dallas their third straight blowout loss.

“We’re all frustrated and we’re going to be frustrated and I’d be pissed if somebody in there isn’t,” Dak Prescott said after the game. “But we’re not going to lose confidence in ourselves.”

The Cowboys offense was again toothless without Zeke. They set a new team record, going 10 quarters without a touchdown. Even when they did break through, penalties erased all their work.

After having only 3 points at halftime, Philip Rivers and LA gobbled up the Cowboys D in the second half, with Rivers throwing for 434 yards and 3 TDs in the Turkey Day trouncing.

The Boys are back on the field next Thursday to take on the Redskins.

“Talking about pride again, it’s how much pride we have individually and as a team and show our character just to come back out at 5-6 and put what’s behind us, behind us,” Prescott said. “As cliche as it sounds, just try to go get better and try to be a better team than we were the day before and the week before and at this point that’s all we can do.”

But now with a losing record and no answers apparent for this slumping team, it looks like their playoff hopes are cooked.